Estonian Opposition Tells Interior Chief To Resign For Insulting Finnish Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:58 PM

Estonian Opposition Tells Interior Chief to Resign for Insulting Finnish Prime Minister

Estonia's main opposition Reform Party wants the interior chief to resign for insulting Finland's new prime minister and will call a confidence vote in him if he is not ousted by Monday night, the party leader said

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Estonia's main opposition Reform Party wants the interior chief to resign for insulting Finland's new prime minister and will call a confidence vote in him if he is not ousted by Monday night, the party leader said.

The appointment of 34-year-old Sanni Marin as Finland's new prime minister on Tuesday provoked a testy reaction from Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme, the head of the far-right Conservative People's Party, who called her a "salesgirl" on Sunday for having worked as a cashier as a student.

"[Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas] has until tonight to announce Mart Helm's removal from the office of interior minister .

.. If he does not do it, we will be forced to call a vote of no confidence in Mart Helme," Kaja Kallas told the Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

Indrek Saar, the leader of Estonian Social Democrats, told ERR his party would support the vote of no confidence.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid called her Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Monday to formally apologize for Helme's offensive comments, her office said.

Marin, who is Finland's and the world's youngest prime minister, tweeted Sunday that she was extremely proud of her country, where a child from a poor family could receive education and "achieve many things."

