Estonian Parliament Calls for Granting Asylum to Afghans in Need

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Estonian parliament's foreign affairs committee on Monday called on the government to urgently provide asylum to Afghans who cooperated with the West and are now in danger after the militant takeover.

Earlier this day, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that the country should help those Afghans who cooperated with the Estonian military.

"Estonia's moral and political duty is to urgently support our Afghan cooperation partners whose lives are in danger and who have applied to us for providing asylum and will do it in the nearest future.

The main thing is to offer international protection to those who really need it now," Marko Mihkelson, the committee chief, said as quoted by the parliament's press office.

Every hour of delay in the current situation is just a waste of time, Mihkelson added.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.