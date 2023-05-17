The Estonian parliament on Wednesday released a statement calling for support for Ukraine's accession to NATO and progress on its membership bid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Estonian parliament on Wednesday released a statement calling for support for Ukraine's accession to NATO and progress on its membership bid.

"Estonia, together with other Baltic States, has always expressed its support to Ukraine in joining NATO and considers it necessary to plan concrete steps for Ukraine's accession to the organisation at NATO Summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July," the statement read.

The document also noted that the success of Ukraine's NATO bid is the only way to "ensure the rules-based world order." The parliament believes that the Vilnius summit should come up with concrete and unambiguous measures for the rapid integration of Ukraine into NATO and send Kiev an invitation to join the alliance.

In early May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is clear Ukraine will not join NATO until the conflict is over, but the country hopes to receive an invitation to the alliance from its Western allies as soon as possible.

Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would eventually join the bloc, as all NATO members support its ambitions. The idea was opposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In September, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.