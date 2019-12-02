UrduPoint.com
Estonian Parliament Commission Rejects Marijuana Legalization Appeal - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:57 PM

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Social Affairs Committee of the Estonian parliament on Monday refused to support the legalization of marijuana, noting that it could promote the spread of stronger drugs, the head of the committee, Tonis Molder, said.

In November, the petition to legalize marijuana received over 1,000 signatures, compelling parliament to take the issue into consideration per the country's laws.

"Revenues from the legalization of marijuana would be less than the cost of eliminating the damage that it will cause in the future," Molder told the ERR broadcaster, adding that the legalization of marijuana may promote the spread of stronger drugs.

According to a member of the committee, Hele Everaus, the petition was motivated by commercial interests.

The explanatory note to the petition claimed that the budget was losing millions of Euros that instead go to criminals.

In addition, the appeal argues that marijuana use allegedly reduces the use of other drugs.

"At the same time, there is completely opposite data that marijuana opens the door to using other drugs," Everaus said.

Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme said in November that the Government Committee on Drug Prevention would not support marijuana legalization. The committee considers it necessary to continue educating people on the negative effects of marijuana to prevent the normalization of drug use in society.

Interior Minister Drugs Parliament Budget Same May November Criminals From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

