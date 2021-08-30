Estonian Parliament Fails to Elect President, Runoff Scheduled for Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Estonian parliament failed to elect the country's president in the first round of the vote, held on Monday at its extraordinary session, the runoff is now scheduled for Tuesday.

"One candidate was nominated for the post of head of state, the Estonian National Museum chief Alar Karis. To be elected, the candidate had to secure votes of at least two-thirds of the people's deputies in parliament, 68 out of 101. Sixty-three lawmakers voted for Karis, while 16 ballots were not filled in, a total of 79 lawmakers voted.

The second round will take place on Tuesday," the Estonian parliament said in a statement.

New candidates can be nominated for the second round. To be nominated, a candidate needs to secure signatures of 21 lawmakers.

If the president is not elected in the run-off, the third round will take place, in which two candidates who got the highest number of votes will compete. If the parliament fails to elect the president again, an electoral college, which consists of 208 lawmakers and representatives of local authorities, will convene to vote.