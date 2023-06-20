Estonian Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Estonian parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage, the parliament's press service said on Tuesday.

"The Riigikogu (Estonia's parliament) has adopted the law, which allows two adults to get married regardless of their sex starting from January 1, 2024," the statement said.

A total of 55 legislators in the country's 101-seat parliament voted for the bill, with 34 against, the statement added.

The new law grants married same-sex couples the right to adopt children and specifies that a child cannot have more than two parents, the statement said. The rights and obligations related to the child continue to belong to biological parents in the first instance, it added.

The new law was adopted two months after the liberal coalition government led by the Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took office, making Estonia the first Baltic state to legalize same-sex marriage.