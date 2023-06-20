UrduPoint.com

Estonian Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Estonian Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Estonian parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage, the parliament's press service said on Tuesday.

"The Riigikogu (Estonia's parliament) has adopted the law, which allows two adults to get married regardless of their sex starting from January 1, 2024," the statement said.

A total of 55 legislators in the country's 101-seat parliament voted for the bill, with 34 against, the statement added.

The new law grants married same-sex couples the right to adopt children and specifies that a child cannot have more than two parents, the statement said. The rights and obligations related to the child continue to belong to biological parents in the first instance, it added.

The new law was adopted two months after the liberal coalition government led by the Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took office, making Estonia the first Baltic state to legalize same-sex marriage.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Marriage Married Estonia January From Government

Recent Stories

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test ser ..

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test series

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster ..

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster off the coast

17 minutes ago
 FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ ..

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ role in implementing Corporat ..

26 minutes ago
 MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs r ..

MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs registered in National Programm ..

26 minutes ago
 TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in c ..

TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in collaboration with Dubai Scienc ..

26 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.