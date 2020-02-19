UrduPoint.com
Estonian Parliament Passes Resolution Blaming WWII On Soviet Union

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:58 PM

The Estonian parliament has blamed the Soviet Union for making World War Two possible and accused Russia of trying to falsify history, in a resolution passed on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The Estonian parliament has blamed the Soviet Union for making World War Two possible and accused Russia of trying to falsify history, in a resolution passed on Wednesday.

The Statement on Historical Memory and Falsification of History was passed by the 101-seat legislature, Riigikogu, in a 72-1 vote with six abstentions.

"The Riigikogu condemns the attempts of the authorities of the Russian Federation at rewriting history, denying the role of the Soviet Union as one of the main initiators of World War II and laying the blame on the victims of the aggression," it read.

It claimed that the non-aggression pact signed by the Soviet and German foreign ministers weeks before Nazi troops invaded Poland was a "major precondition" for the world's bloodiest war. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier his country had documents proving Poland had colluded with Germany.

