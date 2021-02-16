Estonian Parliament Urges EU to Develop Policy of Sanctions Against Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Estonian parliament adopted a statement in support of civil liberties in Russia, calling for the development of a policy of anti-Russian sanctions, the republic's supreme legislative body said in a statement.

A total of 62 lawmakers voted for the adoption of the statement, three were against, one abstained. Twenty-eight did not vote, 7 were absent. There are 101 lawmakers in parliament in total.

"The European Union must work constructively with its largest partners - the United States, Britain, and other Western countries to jointly develop an effective sanctions policy," the statement said.