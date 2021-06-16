UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Parliament Votes Down No-Confidence Motion Against Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Estonian Parliament Votes Down No-Confidence Motion Against Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Estonian parliament on Wednesday voted against the opposition-initiated motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

"At its sitting today, the Riigikogu discussed the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, submitted by 30 Members of the Riigikogu. The motion of no confidence did not find support. 36 members of the Riigikogu voted in favour and 55 voted against. The motion required at least 51 votes in favour," the parliament said in a statement.

Estonian opposition parties EKRE and Isamaa submitted a vote of no confidence in Kallas, over her government's policies on national security, business climate, and rural development.

The motion accused Kalls of poor response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late April, the Estonian government approved a budget strategy for 2022-2025 that included several austerity measures and cuts in spending by 5%. The opposition criticized such measures, citing a tough security situation in the country.

Earlier this month, the two parties failed to pass a no-confidence vote against Defense Minister Kalle Laanet, with 42 votes in favor and 57 against.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Poor Parliament Vote Budget April Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

58 minutes ago

Belarus, Poland Provided Some Preliminary Details ..

2 minutes ago

Omar criticizes opposition for disturbing peace of ..

2 minutes ago

Putin says 'may be compromises' with US on prisone ..

2 minutes ago

All care home staff in England to require Covid ja ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Gill condemns PML-N lawmaker's remarks on Punja ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.