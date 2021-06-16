Estonian Parliament Votes Down No-Confidence Motion Against Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Estonian parliament on Wednesday voted against the opposition-initiated motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

"At its sitting today, the Riigikogu discussed the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, submitted by 30 Members of the Riigikogu. The motion of no confidence did not find support. 36 members of the Riigikogu voted in favour and 55 voted against. The motion required at least 51 votes in favour," the parliament said in a statement.

Estonian opposition parties EKRE and Isamaa submitted a vote of no confidence in Kallas, over her government's policies on national security, business climate, and rural development.

The motion accused Kalls of poor response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late April, the Estonian government approved a budget strategy for 2022-2025 that included several austerity measures and cuts in spending by 5%. The opposition criticized such measures, citing a tough security situation in the country.

Earlier this month, the two parties failed to pass a no-confidence vote against Defense Minister Kalle Laanet, with 42 votes in favor and 57 against.