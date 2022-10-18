Estonian Parliament Votes to Label Russia as Terrorist State

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Estonian parliament voted unanimously on Tuesday to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over its military operation in Ukraine.

"The parliament is calling on the international to adopt similar declarations," it said in a statement.

Eighty-eight lawmakers present in the 101-seat legislature voted in favor of the designation at the request of Ukraine. Neighboring Latvia labeled Russia as such in August.

US President Joe Biden said in early September that Russia should not be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism. Russia warned that the label would put an end to US-Russia ties.