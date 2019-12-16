UrduPoint.com
Estonian Parliamentary Group Condemns Helme's Insult Of Finnish Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:59 PM

Estonian Parliamentary Group Condemns Helme's Insult of Finnish Prime Minister

The Estonia-Finland friendship parliamentary group in the Estonian parliament on Monday issued a statement condemning remarks made by Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme about the new prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, concerning her age and low-profile work experience before political career

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The Estonia-Finland friendship parliamentary group in the Estonian parliament on Monday issued a statement condemning remarks made by Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme about the new prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, concerning her age and low-profile work experience before political career.

Earlier in the day, Helme commented on the appointment of 34-year-old Marin as Finland's new prime minister by quoting Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin on that "any cook can become a minister." He said Finland now acquired its own "salesgirl"-turned-prime-minister, alluding to Sarin's work as a cashier during her school years. He also made a comment on her government being made of street activists and uneducated people.

"We are unanimous in our condemnation of the statements made by Mart Helme, which jeopardise our friendship and allied relations, and we are committed to making every effort to ensure the continuation of excellent relations," the Estonian lawmakers said in the statement.

Helme later said his personal opinion was in no way intended to reflect the official stance of the Estonian cabinet. At that point, opposition lawmakers have already lashed out at him, demanding that he resign and threatening to trigger a no confidence vote otherwise.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, in turn, formally apologized for the minister's degrading remarks to her Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, over the phone.

Marin herself, who has become Finland's and world's youngest prime minister, reacted by saying on Twitter that she was proud of the country where a cashier indeed can become prime minister. Marin's government is formed by the Social Democratic Party, the Centre Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People's Party of Finland - three of these parties are led by women below 35 like the prime minister herself.

