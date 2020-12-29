Estonian Physician Says Russian COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Procured If Approved on EU Level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian vaccines against the coronavirus should face no restrictions in Estonia if they are approved on the European Union level, prominent Estonian physician Arkadi Popov said Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian vaccines against the coronavirus should face no restrictions in Estonia if they are approved on the European Union level, prominent Estonian physician Arkadi Popov said Tuesday.

"If the vaccine passes registration in the EU and is approved for use by the European Medicines Agency, there should be no restrictions," Popov told Postimees.

The doctor did not rule out that the vaccine that would emerge as a result of the announced cooperation between AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, which created the Sputnik V vaccine, would be effective.

"Since the documents on cooperation have been signed.

Why not? .... During a pandemic, the availability of drugs must be ensured and if a drug has proved its safety and effectiveness, then it would be a great misdeed to not use it," Popov said.

Estonia began its vaccination campaign on December 27 after a shipment of 9,750 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech variety arrived in the country a day prior. The vaccines are allocated to health care workers at the highest risk of exposure. Estonia has secured pledges to receive over 600,000 doses altogether from Pfizer and 1.3 million doses from AstraZeneca while continuing to negotiate with other producers.