Estonian PM Says Resigning Over Corruption Probe
Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Wednesday he was stepping down after his Centre Party came under investigation for corruption linked to a property development company.
"Today I made a decision to resign as prime minister," Ratas, who is the chairman of the party, said in a Facebook post following an hours-long party board meeting.