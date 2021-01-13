Estonian PM says resigning over corruption probe

(@FahadShabbir)

Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Wednesday he was stepping down after his Centre Party came under investigation for corruption linked to a property development company.

"Today I made a decision to resign as prime minister," Ratas, who is the chairman of the party, said in a Facebook post following an hours-long party board meeting.