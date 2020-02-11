UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Website

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:22 PM

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Website

The Estonian Police and Boarder Guard unveiled a web page on Tuesday where users can alert its cybercrime division about suspected hacks and other online offenses

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Estonian Police and Boarder Guard unveiled a web page on Tuesday where users can alert its cybercrime division about suspected hacks and other online offenses.

"Today, on Safer internet Day, the Cybercrime Unit of the Central Criminal Police opened the website https://cyber.politsei.

ee/ which can be used for reporting cybercrimes," the press release read.

The page encourages users to report anything from a suspicious email to unauthorized transactions from their online accounts as well as provides tips on how to recognize phishing scams.

Estonia's Department of State Information Systems has estimated the number of cyber-related incidents last December at 268, which does not exceed the monthly average in the past years.

Related Topics

Internet Police Alert December Criminals From

Recent Stories

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

1 minute ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

1 minute ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Excise and Taxation seized 14 vehicles after found ..

1 minute ago

US envoy warns Russia seeks to divide Balkans

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.