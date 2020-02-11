Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Website

The Estonian Police and Boarder Guard unveiled a web page on Tuesday where users can alert its cybercrime division about suspected hacks and other online offenses

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Estonian Police and Boarder Guard unveiled a web page on Tuesday where users can alert its cybercrime division about suspected hacks and other online offenses.

"Today, on Safer internet Day, the Cybercrime Unit of the Central Criminal Police opened the website https://cyber.politsei.

ee/ which can be used for reporting cybercrimes," the press release read.

The page encourages users to report anything from a suspicious email to unauthorized transactions from their online accounts as well as provides tips on how to recognize phishing scams.

Estonia's Department of State Information Systems has estimated the number of cyber-related incidents last December at 268, which does not exceed the monthly average in the past years.