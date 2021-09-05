Estonian, Polish Military Commanders Discuss Regional Defense Cooperation - Tallinn

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Martin Herem and Polish Chief of the General Staff Rajmund Andrzejczak discussed on Saturday in Tallinn the prospects for developing regional defense cooperation between the two countries, the Estonian Defense Forces said.

The officials discussed regional security, as well as monitoring of the upcoming Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 military drills, which will be held from September 10 to 16.

"Poland and Estonia have the same views on the threat to the security of our countries and the entire region.

That is why we are looking for solutions together," Herem said in a statement that was issued by the defense forces, adding that the military commanders are meeting several times a year and the countries' general staffs are in constant contact.

Herem also thanked Andrzejczak for Poland's contribution to the airspace security of the Baltic region and for sending its troops to the annual Spring Storm exercise in Estonia.