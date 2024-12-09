Estonian Premier Arrives In Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv On 1st Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal on Monday arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on his first official visit to the country since taking office in July.
Michal said in a statement on X that he arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning and will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart Denys Shmyhal, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.
“Supporting Ukraine until victory will remain Estonia’s priority, we will make no concessions,” Michal further said.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From World
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes engineers' crucial role in shaping nation’s progress5 minutes ago
-
Trump names Alina Habba counselor to president, announces key state department roles5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia will be ready for FIFA World Cup15 minutes ago
-
Arrivederci! Why young Italians are leaving in droves25 minutes ago
-
UK's aristocratic lawmakers prepare for life after the Lords25 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister meets with Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia25 minutes ago
-
Health Holding Company launches IEDLI Leadership Essentials Course in AlUla for first time in the Mi ..35 minutes ago
-
Rams sink Bills in thriller, Chiefs clinch division1 hour ago
-
Trauma and terror of Kenya's kidnapped protesters1 hour ago
-
Rams sink Bills in thriller, Chiefs clinch division2 hours ago
-
'David v Goliath' battle at ICJ climate hearings2 hours ago
-
Veteran Tumler triumphs at Beaver Creak for first ever World Cup win2 hours ago