Estonian Premier Arrives In Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv On 1st Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Estonian premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on 1st visit

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal on Monday arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on his first official visit to the country since taking office in July.

Michal said in a statement on X that he arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning and will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart Denys Shmyhal, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“Supporting Ukraine until victory will remain Estonia’s priority, we will make no concessions,” Michal further said.

