Estonian President Advances To Second Round Of OECD Leadership Election - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Estonian President Advances to Second Round of OECD Leadership Election - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has advanced to the second round of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) leadership election, Angelika Lebedev, spokesperson for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the state-run ERR broadcaster on Tuesday.

"After the first round of consultations, the Czech and Polish candidate received the least support and withdrew their candidacies from further competition. So there are eight candidates left in the competition," Lebedev said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The second round of the competition to replace outgoing Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria is scheduled to be held this week, the broadcaster said.

There are seven other contenders for the role, including Christopher Liddell, an adviser to US President Donald Trump, and former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.

Gurria, a Mexican economist and diplomat, has held the post of OECD Secretary-General since 2006. He is set to leave the role this coming May.

More Stories From World

