Estonian President Believes Three Seas Initiative to Give New Impetus to EU Economy

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The European Three Seas Initiative will help the participating nations to more effectively use their infrastructure and give new impetus to their economies, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said in an address to the regional forum on Monday.

The Three Seas Initiative is a top-level forum of 12 European countries established in 2015 with a declared goal to expand cross-border cooperation in energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and other economic areas in the region between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas. On Monday, the regional leaders gathered for a virtual summit, hosted by Tallinn.

"Estonia's aim was to give the Three Seas Initiative a more practical dimension and to turn it from a discussion platform into a more concrete cooperation.

We have achieved these aims: cooperation on government levels has increased, so has the number of countries who have joined the Three Seas Investment Fund, a Secretariat has been created and we have launched the smart connectivity concept, which outlines ways for more effective use of infrastructure," Kaljulaid said, as quoted by her press service.

According to the president, the regional initiative has also helped to boost trans-Atlantic cooperation and the EU's unity.

"I believe that the Three Seas will help us jointly build a stronger, greener, smarter and more prosperous Europe," she stated.

The United States, Germany and the European Union are key partners of the initiative.