Estonian President Criticizes EU's Inability To Ensure Market Unity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Estonian President Criticizes EU's Inability to Ensure Market Unity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday criticized the EU leadership for its inability to fulfill its main task of ensuring the functioning of the united European market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The European Union today is actually unable to cope with its main task to ensure the functioning of a single market. The main duty of the EU is to ensure united economic space, free movement of labor, goods, services and capital. We have obvious problems today with at least three of these components," Kaljulaid said live on state broadcaster ETV.

According to the president, many states, in particular Germany, are ready to allow goods through their borders.

Germany actively cooperates with Estonia and has created the conditions to allow the quick return of Estonians stuck on the German-Polish border by sea, the president added.

"However, such agreements are more likely the result of bilateral negotiations than compliance with the general principles of the EU. So many people now have a lot of questions about the solidarity in the European Union," Kaljulaid said.

According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 383,000 coronavirus cases and over 16,500 fatalities have so far been confirmed globally.

