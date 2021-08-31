Estonian President-Elect Not Ruling Out Possibility of Official Visit to Russia

UrduPoint.com

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Estonian President-Elect Alar Karis said on Tuesday he would consider an official visit to Russia should there be need and parliamentary approval thereof.

The Estonian National Museum director was elected to the top post of the Baltic state by the national legislature on Tuesday, with no other candidates for presidency.

"Such important visits require very serious preparation. Firstly, there must be a reason for going there. A meeting for its own sake is probably pointless, so it requires communication with the parliament, the foreign ministry, and if they support it, then this step is sensible," Karis told a press conference after the voting.

On Monday, the Estonian parliament failed to elect a new president despite Karis having no rivals. The candidate gained the vote of 63 lawmakers, which was not enough to be elected. In the Tuesday runoff, 72 lawmakers cast their votes for the museum chief, which meant that Estonia got a new leader.

