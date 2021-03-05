Estonian President Inoculated With AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish firm, AstraZeneca

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish firm, AstraZeneca.

"I was vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that is not important - all vaccines that have been allowed on our market are safe possible side effects are nothing compared to the health issues that infection can cause. I feel good and wish to thank the medical staff who conducted the vaccination," Kaljulaid said on Facebook, as quoted by the ERR online portal of Estonian Public Broadcasting.

According to the media outlet, Kaljulaid received the vaccine in the light of a planned visit to Afghanistan in April where a vaccination certificate is required.

The president also addressed the nation in Russian and called on all Estonians to receive a vaccine, adding that "AstraZeneca is the vaccine that most closely resembles the Sputnik V vaccine."

Kaljulaid noted that all those vaccinated should continue wearing masks and observe social distancing measures since none of the vaccines guarantee 100-percent protection from the infection.