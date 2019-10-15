TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples that will be held on June 17-19 next year, her office announced on Tuesday.

"President Kaljulaid sent today invitations to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Hungarian President Janos Ader and Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the VIII World Congress of the Finno-Ugric Peoples, which will take place in Tartu," the office said.

It added that Kaljulaid also had invited the heads of state to make an official visit to Estonia to improve understanding, deepen friendly relations and cooperation in the Baltic region and the international arena.

Kaljulaid previously invited Putin to Estonia during her Moscow visit in April this year.