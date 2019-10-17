Estonian President Kaljulaid Praises Capability of Reserve Forces After Snap Drills

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday praised the effectiveness of her country's armed forces following the visit to Okas 2019 snap military exercise

TALLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday praised the effectiveness of her country's armed forces following the visit to Okas 2019 snap military exercise.

The exercise was organized from October 15-16 and involved more than 2,200 reserve forces.

"Very fast mobilization of the army reserve is of vital importance to the Estonian Defense Forces.

It is very hard to find a better and more reliable way of testing the mobilization system than regular additional training exercises. Seeing how smoothly and effectively the entire system works gives a nice feeling of confidence," she posted on Facebook.

The also thanked everyone who had taken part in the exercise, and also their employees and family members for support and understanding.

Due to its small population, Estonia expects the reserve forces to play an important part in the case of armed conflict.