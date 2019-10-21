Estonian President Not Yet Received Invitation to Visit Moscow on 2020 Victory Day

(@imziishan)

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has not yet received from Russia an invitation to visit Moscow on May 9, 2020, to attend the commemorative events, marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Estonian president's office said on Monday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has not yet received from Russia an invitation to visit Moscow on May 9, 2020 , to attend the commemorative events, marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Estonian president's office said on Monday.

"The Office of the President has not received an invitation to Moscow on May 9," the president's spokesperson said, as quoted by the ERR broadcaster.

The president's office also said that Russia has not responded to Kaljulaid's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the eighth World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Tartu next summer, which was conveyed to the Russian leader in April.

Of the Estonian presidents, only Toomas Hendrik Ilves traveled to Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations. He attended the commemorative events in 2010 at a personal invitation of then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.