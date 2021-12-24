UrduPoint.com

Estonian President Opposes Discussions On Russia's Security Proposals

Estonian President Alar Karis said that the possible discussions on Russia's proposals on security guarantees at the moment are "out of the question."

"Everything is simple with Russia's demands. They need to be put aside and (we should) come forward with our thoughts. If we start discussing them, then I think we will have a problem. As a result, at some point, relations with Russia should still enter into some reasonable framework. No one wants escalation. But to discuss these points, I think, is out of the question," Karis said in an interview with the Estonian Television released on Friday.

Karis said Moscow has lately advanced a "long list of not wishes, but downright commands," in response to which the West, particularly NATO allies, should be united and take an approach of containment of Russia.

"We must keep up with our allies and not let (Moscow) divide us, which, for obvious reasons, is one of the goals of today's Russia: to make us quarrel," the president noted.

Last week, Russia published drafts agreements with the United States and NATO on security guarantees prohibiting the alliance from expanding eastward and banning deployment of Russian and American intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

On Thursday, the White House said it would not agree to some points in Moscow's proposals and would negotiate in other areas to establish a possible agreement. Washington expressed readiness to engage in talks on the security guarantees with Moscow in early January but no specific date or location has been determined yet.

