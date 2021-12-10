Estonian President Says Biden Pledged Support to Eastern NATO Flank 'If Necessary'

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Estonian President Alar Karis said on Friday that United States' President Joe Biden assured the countries of the eastern NATO flank that the US would deploy additional troops "if necessary."

On Thursday, Biden had a telephone conversation with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9) group of countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. They discussed Russia's allegedly destabilizing military buildup along Ukrainian border and the necessity for a united and ready NATO stance for the collective defense.

"And Biden noted this: there are economic, financial levers, if necessary, then military ones.

If the situation requires, additional NATO troops will be deployed in the states. And where the troops will be deployed will be the decision of the NATO Allies. But today, tomorrow or in a month, of course, it was not mentioned in a telephone conversation," Estonian broadcasting portal ERR quotes Karis as saying.

Karis said, citing the US president, that every Russian step would be followed by a counter step and that the US was committed to NATO's Article 5.

Article 5 provides for collective defense if a NATO ally is the victim of a military attack, every other member of the alliance will consider such as act of violence against all members and will take the necessary actions.