UrduPoint.com

Estonian President Says Biden Pledged Support To Eastern NATO Flank 'If Necessary'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:55 PM

Estonian President Says Biden Pledged Support to Eastern NATO Flank 'If Necessary'

Estonian President Alar Karis said on Friday that United States' President Joe Biden assured the countries of the eastern NATO flank that the US would deploy additional troops "if necessary."

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Estonian President Alar Karis said on Friday that United States' President Joe Biden assured the countries of the eastern NATO flank that the US would deploy additional troops "if necessary."

On Thursday, Biden had a telephone conversation with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9) group of countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. They discussed Russia's allegedly destabilizing military buildup along Ukrainian border and the necessity for a united and ready NATO stance for the collective defense.

"And Biden noted this: there are economic, financial levers, if necessary, then military ones.

If the situation requires, additional NATO troops will be deployed in the states. And where the troops will be deployed will be the decision of the NATO Allies. But today, tomorrow or in a month, of course, it was not mentioned in a telephone conversation," Estonian broadcasting portal ERR quotes Karis as saying.

Karis said, citing the US president, that every Russian step would be followed by a counter step and that the US was committed to NATO's Article 5.

Article 5 provides for collective defense if a NATO ally is the victim of a military attack, every other member of the alliance will consider such as act of violence against all members and will take the necessary actions.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Bucharest Alliance Estonia Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania United States Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Hungary Border All

Recent Stories

Reporters Without Borders Condemns London Court Ru ..

Reporters Without Borders Condemns London Court Ruling to Extradite Assange to U ..

47 seconds ago
 Auction Sells Exam Papers Assessed by Elon Musk fo ..

Auction Sells Exam Papers Assessed by Elon Musk for Nearly $8,000

51 seconds ago
 France to Open Algerian War Archives 15 Years Earl ..

France to Open Algerian War Archives 15 Years Earlier - Culture Minister

52 seconds ago
 London Court Upholds US Appeal for Assange's Extra ..

London Court Upholds US Appeal for Assange's Extradition

54 seconds ago
 Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Ba ..

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Babar Azam: Shadab Khan

28 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,674,744

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,674,744

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.