Estonian President to Discuss Possible Visit to Moscow on May 9 'With Partners, Allies'

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid will consult with the country's partners and allies if she receives an invitation from Russia to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow, which will be held on May 9 next year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

On Monday, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu confessed feeling "utterly skeptical" about the possibility for the Estonian leader attending the Victory Day Parade and recommended that she refrain from attending.

"There was no such invitation. If it is received, I will discuss it with our partners and allies. No one makes such decisions unilaterally," Kaljulaid said, as quoted by the ERR broadcaster.

In late October, the Estonian presidential press service said that Kaljulaid had not received an invitation from Moscow to attend the parade in 2020.

According to the press service, Moscow has not yet replied either to the invitation of Tallinn to attend the 8th World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples, scheduled to be held in Tartu in June 2020. Kaljulaid voiced the invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in April when on a visit to Moscow.

On May 9, 1945, people across the Soviet Union celebrated the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. To commemorate this historic event, Russia holds an annual Victory Parade on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. Every year, the event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.

For next year, attendance has already been confirmed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and more than 15 state leaders.