Estonian President to Visit NATO Headquarters on Monday for Talks With Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Monday.

The two will hold a joint press conference at 10:00 a.m. (9:00 GMT).

The three Baltic countries and Poland are traditionally the most loyal NATO members who cite the alleged Russian threat as a reason for strengthening the alliance - the accusations that Moscow vehemently denies.

Estonia is also among those seven NATO nations that meet a pledge to spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense. The list also includes Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, as well as the US, the UK and Greece, according to the alliance's 2018 report.