(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has visited the training ground in the northern Tapa town where joint military drills with allied NATO countries are underway, the Estonian Defence Forces said on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has visited the training ground in the northern Tapa town where joint military drills with allied NATO countries are underway, the Estonian Defence Forces said on Saturday.

The annual Spring Storm exercise is scheduled to run from May 17 - June 5.

"Kersti Kaljulaid took an armored vehicle to the central training ground of the defense forces, where she met with ...

[Estonian], French and British servicemen of the international NATO contingent, as well as got herself familiarized with Spike, the novel anti-tank system of the Estonian army," a statement read.

Some 2,000 military personnel from NATO member states, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, France, Italy, Latvia and Poland, are attending Spring Storm 2021 alongside the 5,000 Estonian servicemen. The same drills during pre-pandemic years involved as many as 10,000 NATO servicemen.