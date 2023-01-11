Estonian President Vows to Keep Providing Maximum Military Assistance to Ukraine

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Estonia will keep providing military assistance to Ukraine, Estonian President Alar Karis said in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Estonia is doing everything to contribute in every possible way to the victory of Ukraine. We will certainly continue to provide military assistance to the maximum extent possible. I reaffirmed this to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called me this evening," Karis wrote on social networks on Tuesday.

He also stressed that strong international support for Ukraine should continue.

Karis said he and Zelenskyy discussed the difficult situation for Ukraine on the front.

"To achieve success, it is necessary to strengthen the military potential of Ukraine, primarily through air defense systems, artillery systems and armored vehicles," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.