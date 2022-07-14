Estonian Prime Minister Announces Resignation, Readiness to Head New Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced her resignation and readiness to head the new government after the collapse of the former ruling coalition, the cabinet press service said on Thursday.

"This morning, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas officially informed the government of her decision to resign of her own accord, with the entire government resigning with the Prime Minister. Kallas also proposed to convene an extraordinary sitting of the Parliament on Friday, where she asks for a mandate for her new government coalition with Isamaa and Social Democratic Party," the cabinet said in a statement.

On June 3, Kallas dissolved the coalition government, which was formed in 2021, citing a rift between her right-wing Reform Party and the leftist Center Party.

Estonian President Alar Karis approved the dismissal of seven Center Party ministers in the 14-member cabinet, adding that Estonia needs an operational government.

This decision came two days after the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party voted against a Reform-sponsored bill that sought to make the Estonian language compulsory in elementary schools, with Kallas blaming the Center Party for "working inside the government against Estonia's most important core values."

The prime minister said she was negotiating a three-way coalition with conservative Fatherland (Isamaa) and Social Democrats in the hope that a stable government would be capable of dealing with emerging challenges.