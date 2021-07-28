UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Prime Minister Demands Overhaul Of National Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Estonian Prime Minister Demands Overhaul of National Vaccination Campaign

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas demanded on Tuesday that Health Minister Tanel Kiik overhaul the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"The National Audit Office states that there are thousands of unused vaccines in our warehouses. As of last week, there were 170,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. At the same time, there are hundreds of thousands of people in Estonia who want and need a vaccine, but for some reason have not received it yet.

This is unacceptable," Kallas said, adding that she had "demanded answers and deadlines to resolve the issue from Health Minster Tanel Kiik."

Vaccination in Estonia has been underway since December 27, 2020.

As of Tuesday morning, almost 625,000 people have been vaccinated, which makes up 47% of the country's population, with about 549,000 people having received both shots of one of four vaccines used in Estonia ” Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Estonia December 2020 From

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

2 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

1 hour ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

1 hour ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

1 hour ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.