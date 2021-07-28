Estonian Prime Minister Demands Overhaul of National Vaccination Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas demanded on Tuesday that Health Minister Tanel Kiik overhaul the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"The National Audit Office states that there are thousands of unused vaccines in our warehouses. As of last week, there were 170,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. At the same time, there are hundreds of thousands of people in Estonia who want and need a vaccine, but for some reason have not received it yet.

This is unacceptable," Kallas said, adding that she had "demanded answers and deadlines to resolve the issue from Health Minster Tanel Kiik."

Vaccination in Estonia has been underway since December 27, 2020.

As of Tuesday morning, almost 625,000 people have been vaccinated, which makes up 47% of the country's population, with about 549,000 people having received both shots of one of four vaccines used in Estonia ” Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.