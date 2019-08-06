UrduPoint.com
Estonian Prime Minister Discusses Defense Cooperation, Brexit With UK's Johnson - Tallin

Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:48 PM

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas visited on Tuesday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence at 10 Downing Street in London to discuss defense cooperation and matters pertaining to Brexit, the Estonian governmental press service said

TALLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas visited on Tuesday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence at 10 Downing Street in London to discuss defense cooperation and matters pertaining to Brexit, the Estonian governmental press service said.

"We are united by active cooperation in the fields of security as well as cyber and digital affairs, but also by a close cooperation in different international organisations, especially NATO. We are hoping to continue our close and open cooperation with the new government of the United Kingdom," Ratas said during the meeting as quoted by the press service.

Tallin has received reassurances that London's withdrawal from the European Union would not amount to a withdrawal from Europe and that the two countries will continue to cooperate on defense, the press service added.

According to the Estonian prime minister, Johnson confirmed that the rights of Estonians in the United Kingdom would be protected after Brexit.

London has an international NATO battalion of 1,000 troops based in the Estonian town of Tapa. UK jets at Estonia's Amari airbase are instructed to guard the airspace over the Baltics.

The United Kingdom and Estonia also cooperate within the NATO Force Integration Units (NFIU) and NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. Both have their soldiers deployed in Afghanistan as a part of NATO's Resolute Support mission.

