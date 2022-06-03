UrduPoint.com

Estonian Prime Minister Dissolves Coalition Over Internal Divisions

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas dissolved the coalition government on Friday citing a rift between her right-wing Reform Party and the leftist Center Party

"In a situation where the Center Party is actively working inside the government against Estonia's most important core values we can no longer continue cooperating with them," she said in a statement.

This comes two days after the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party voted against a Reform-sponsored bill that sought to make the Estonian language compulsory in elementary schools.

Kallas said she was negotiating a three-way coalition with conservative Fatherland and Social Democrats in a hope that a stable government would be capable of dealing with emerging challenges.

The small Baltic nation's president, Alar Karis, has approved the dismissal of seven Center Party ministers in the 14-member cabinet, including the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, and economy. They will stay in office until a replacement is found.

