Estonian Prime Minister Encourages German Business to Invest in Estonia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urged German businesses to invest in Estonia using the opportunities given by the green transition and digital revolution, the country's government said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kallas had a meeting with German entrepreneurs in Berlin.

"It makes sense to approach these great challenges together. To this end, we need to take the lead in developing innovative technologies and services, working with researchers and entrepreneurs. I encourage German companies to look for these cooperation opportunities with Estonian partners," Kallas was quoted as saying in a statement.

She further noted that Germany and Estonia have a lot of potential to "join forces in implementing the green transition and digital revolution" in order to make their economies more sustainable.

Moreover, Kallas said that Estonia has over 20 years of experience building digital infrastructure, due to which it managed to reduce the negative effects of the pandemic on the economy and remain "more open" than majority of other EU countries.

During her visit to Berlin, Kallas also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss security issues, the situation in Afghanistan, as well as economic and digital cooperation.