Estonian Prime Minister Expects Ties With UK to Deepen After Brexit

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Friday he expected the Baltic nation's ties with the United Kingdom only to strengthen after it left the European Union.

"I believe that the close friendship and cooperation between Estonia and the UK will deepen in such areas as security, defense, cybersecurity and digital as well as education and science," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Ratas said he made this point to the UK ambassador to Estonia, Theresa Bubbear, during their meeting on Thursday. He said the two were bound by a 100-year history and responsibility for the European security.

The UK is set to leave the EU at midnight (23:00 GMT on Friday) but will stick to the bloc's rules until the end of an 11-month transition period, during which they will negotiate a new partnership.