Estonian Prime Minister, German President Discuss Aid For Ukraine - Press Service

March 16, 2023

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas discussed military aid for Ukraine and proposed to lower the price cap on Russian oil at a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Estonian government said on Thursday.

"The war must end with Ukraine's victory, and for Ukraine to win it needs our constant support, first of all, prompt weapons supplies. I suggested that the members of the European Union jointly and swiftly acquire one million of 155 mm (6,1 inches) artillery shells. We need to develop European defense industry. The industry needs orders and the governments can give them," Kallas said during Steinmeier's visit to Tallinn.

The Estonian prime minister also said that Russia's revenue from oil and gas has significantly decreased.

"The embargo on Russian oil and petroleum products, imposed by the EU, plays important role in this, as well as the decisions of the EU and G7 countries to set a price cap for selling Russian oil and petroleum products, made in December and February.

We in the EU agreed to regularly review the price cap. Now the time has come and Estonia suggests to make the price cap lower," Kallas added.

Russia has repeatedly criticized the Western countries' decision to supply weapons to Kiev as dangerous and contributing to the further escalation of the conflict. 

In December, the EU stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea. The G7 countries, Australia and the EU imposed the price cap of $60 a barrel for the Russian crude oil transported by sea. It was forbidden to transport more expensive oil. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil abroad if supply contracts provide for price cap mechanism.

In February, the price cap for Russian gas came into effect. Concurrently, the EU is planning to gradually decrease its reliance on Russian energy. In May, the European Commission presented its plan aimed at fully ending the EU's dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

