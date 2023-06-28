Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Wednesday said there would be a "surprise" regarding Ukraine's aspirations in NATO at the bloc's upcoming summit in Vilnius

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Wednesday said there would be a "surprise" regarding Ukraine's aspirations in NATO at the bloc's upcoming summit in Vilnius.

"Actually, the only security guarantee (for Ukraine) that really works is NATO ... I don't wanna somehow spoil the surprise of the Vilnius summit," Kallas said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Stoltenberg stated that there were ongoing consultations on decisions on Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership as well as further military support for Kiev. The NATO chief also expressed hope that leaders of member states would agree on a common position on these matters at the Vilnius summit.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev was hoping to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

The Lithuanian capital of Vilnius will host a NATO Summit from July 11-12. Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. Discussion about Ukraine's NATO prospects, strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, as well as defense spending are expected to top the agenda of the summit.