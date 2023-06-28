Open Menu

Estonian Prime Minister Promises 'Surprise' For Kiev's NATO Aspirations At Vilnius Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Estonian Prime Minister Promises 'Surprise' for Kiev's NATO Aspirations at Vilnius Summit

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Wednesday said there would be a "surprise" regarding Ukraine's aspirations in NATO at the bloc's upcoming summit in Vilnius

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Wednesday said there would be a "surprise" regarding Ukraine's aspirations in NATO at the bloc's upcoming summit in Vilnius.

"Actually, the only security guarantee (for Ukraine) that really works is NATO ... I don't wanna somehow spoil the surprise of the Vilnius summit," Kallas said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Stoltenberg stated that there were ongoing consultations on decisions on Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership as well as further military support for Kiev. The NATO chief also expressed hope that leaders of member states would agree on a common position on these matters at the Vilnius summit.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev was hoping to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

The Lithuanian capital of Vilnius will host a NATO Summit from July 11-12. Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. Discussion about Ukraine's NATO prospects, strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, as well as defense spending are expected to top the agenda of the summit.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine European Union Brussels Vilnius Kiev Alliance June July From Top

Recent Stories

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrif ..

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrificial meat to 4,200 families

3 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

2 minutes ago
 Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: N ..

Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject to E ..

9 minutes ago
 EU moves closer to launching digital euro

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

11 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Az ..

Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Azha

9 minutes ago
 City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Az ..

City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

9 minutes ago
UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Hel ..

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emi ..

7 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized i ..

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized in Iran Due to Dust Storm - Off ..

7 minutes ago
 CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid ..

CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid holidays

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 sacrificial goats among orpha ..

7 minutes ago
 Admin sealed plant polluting environment

Admin sealed plant polluting environment

7 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges ..

Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges in NYC Subway Chokehold Death ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World