Estonian Prime Minister Says No Government Crisis Over Suspension of Police Chief

TALLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Friday that he did not view the situation around Interior Minister Mart Helme's attempt to fire the national police chief as a government crisis, but noted that the situation was complicated.

On Thursday, Helme, who is currently on vacation, said that he had temporarily suspended Police and Border Guard board (PPA) Director Elmar Vaher over loss of confidence after the latter's statements on possible police job cuts. The police chief, however, remained defiant, ignoring calls for resignation and promising to go to work on Friday.

Ratas told the ERR broadcaster that it was necessary to wait for explanations from Helme after his return from vacation. The prime minister believes that the current situation cannot be considered as the government crisis.

"There is no crisis, but the situation is difficult," Ratas said.

Earlier, Ratas said that Vaher enjoyed his confidence as the PPA director with no reasons for suspension.

On Wednesday, an internal PPA communication was leaked about possible upcoming budget cuts of up to six million Euros ($6.7 million) and ensuing closure of up to 150 job positions next year.