Estonian Prime Minister Says Russian Citizens Should Be Denied Firearms Permits in Estonia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Monday that weapons permits of Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Estonia should be repealed and new licenses should not be issued, as Russians with weapons pose a "threat to security" of her country.

The prime minister said that the relevant draft legislation would soon be submitted to the parliament and it would allow people to voluntarily hand in their weapons during a certain period of time, after the expiration of which the police would "step in."

In July, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said that the law could be adopted by the end of the year, noting that firearms licenses issued to Russians and Belarusians living in Estonia would be invalidated.

According to the minister, the licenses should also be invalidated for everyone "demonstrating hostility toward Estonia and Ukraine."

In early March, the Estonian Gun Owners' Association proposed amendments to the Weapons Act, which would allow only citizens of EU or NATO countries to have firearms permits in Estonia. The association also stated that this measure is important for the country's security as some 1,300 Russian citizens living in Estonia have a firearms license.