UrduPoint.com

Estonian Prime Minister Says Russian Citizens Should Be Denied Firearms Permits In Estonia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Estonian Prime Minister Says Russian Citizens Should Be Denied Firearms Permits in Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Monday that weapons permits of Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Estonia should be repealed and new licenses should not be issued, as Russians with weapons pose a "threat to security" of her country

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Monday that weapons permits of Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Estonia should be repealed and new licenses should not be issued, as Russians with weapons pose a "threat to security" of her country.

The prime minister said that the relevant draft legislation would soon be submitted to the parliament and it would allow people to voluntarily hand in their weapons during a certain period of time, after the expiration of which the police would "step in."

In July, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said that the law could be adopted by the end of the year, noting that firearms licenses issued to Russians and Belarusians living in Estonia would be invalidated.

According to the minister, the licenses should also be invalidated for everyone "demonstrating hostility toward Estonia and Ukraine."

In early March, the Estonian Gun Owners' Association proposed amendments to the Weapons Act, which would allow only citizens of EU or NATO countries to have firearms permits in Estonia. The association also stated that this measure is important for the country's security as some 1,300 Russian citizens living in Estonia have a firearms license.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Police Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Parliament Estonia March July

Recent Stories

Tigray rebels 'always maintained' Ethiopia govt co ..

Tigray rebels 'always maintained' Ethiopia govt committed crimes against humanit ..

2 minutes ago
 Trade Unions Say Salaries of Low-Paid EU Workers D ..

Trade Unions Say Salaries of Low-Paid EU Workers Devalued by 19%

2 minutes ago
 China Says Firmly Opposes Biden's Repeated Claims ..

China Says Firmly Opposes Biden's Repeated Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's rich cultural heritage exhibited in Bel ..

Pakistan's rich cultural heritage exhibited in Belgium

2 minutes ago
 UN spotlights family farming's potential for world ..

UN spotlights family farming's potential for world food supply

8 minutes ago
 UN reaffirms call for Taliban to allow Afghan girl ..

UN reaffirms call for Taliban to allow Afghan girls full access to school

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.