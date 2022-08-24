Estonian Prime Minister Says Russian Tourists Pose Security Threat to Estonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that Russian tourists pose a security threat to her country and should not be let enter.

"We are bearing the burden really. And the problem is that we are not able to check all the tourists that come and we see that they pose a security threat," Kallas told Sky news.

She repeated her controversial remark that traveling to Europe "is not a human right, it's a privilege" for Russians, which caused condemnation of rights activists and prompted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to question the Estonian prime minister's knowledge of international law earlier this month. Kallas insists, however, that Russians must "feel it on their skin" and then they might "put pressure on Kremlin."

"Only 10% of Russian citizens actually travel abroad and they are from Moscow and Saint Petersburg, so these people also have influence on Kremlin's decisions," Kallas said.

Calls have been mounting for the European Commission to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU's borderless area in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. In late July, Estonia proposed that Brussels block Russian citizens from entering Europe at the bloc level. Prior to that, the EU commission said that EU countries cannot completely stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens, adding that member states could decide for themselves on the issuance of short-term Schengen visas and consider each application on an individual basis.

Some EU countries, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Poland and the Netherlands, have already limited the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens. France and Germany have so far refused to back Baltic and some central European states on their initiative. The issue will be on the agenda of the upcoming informal EU foreign council that will take place in Prague from August 30-31.