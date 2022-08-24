UrduPoint.com

Estonian Prime Minister Says Russian Tourists Pose Security Threat To Estonia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Estonian Prime Minister Says Russian Tourists Pose Security Threat to Estonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that Russian tourists pose a security threat to her country and should not be let enter.

"We are bearing the burden really. And the problem is that we are not able to check all the tourists that come and we see that they pose a security threat," Kallas told Sky news.

She repeated her controversial remark that traveling to Europe "is not a human right, it's a privilege" for Russians, which caused condemnation of rights activists and prompted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to question the Estonian prime minister's knowledge of international law earlier this month. Kallas insists, however, that Russians must "feel it on their skin" and then they might "put pressure on Kremlin."

"Only 10% of Russian citizens actually travel abroad and they are from Moscow and Saint Petersburg, so these people also have influence on Kremlin's decisions," Kallas said.

Calls have been mounting for the European Commission to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU's borderless area in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. In late July, Estonia proposed that Brussels block Russian citizens from entering Europe at the bloc level. Prior to that, the EU commission said that EU countries cannot completely stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens, adding that member states could decide for themselves on the issuance of short-term Schengen visas and consider each application on an individual basis.

Some EU countries, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Poland and the Netherlands, have already limited the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens. France and Germany have so far refused to back Baltic and some central European states on their initiative. The issue will be on the agenda of the upcoming informal EU foreign council that will take place in Prague from August 30-31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Europe France Germany Brussels Prague Petersburg Estonia Poland Czech Republic Romania Lithuania Latvia Netherlands July August All From

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

60 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.