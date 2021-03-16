UrduPoint.com
Estonian Prime Minister Says Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:20 AM

Estonian Prime Minister Says Tests Positive for COVID-19

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Today I joined the thousands of Estonians who tested positive for coronavirus," Kallas wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister said she did not know exactly where she could have gotten infected.

"Until last Thursday, as a close contact, I was in self isolation for 10 days. Upon coming out of isolation, I took a test, the result was negative, I felt great. But even after that I tried to work as much as possible on the internet in order to reduce the number of contacts," Kallas said.

The prime minister said she would continue to work from home, lead the government via the Internet, make presentations in parliament and carry out all other actions necessary for the government to work in a crisis situation.

More Stories From World

