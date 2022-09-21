UrduPoint.com

Estonian Prime Minister Says Will Not Accept Russian Citizens Avoiding Mobilization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 08:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Estonia will not accept as asylum seekers any Russian citizens who are attempting to avoid the announced partial mobilization in their country, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"We are providing shelter for the Ukrainian war refugees here. Every citizen is responsible for their country's deeds; so are Russian citizens. So, we are not giving any asylum, or this is not the basis of asylum, for Russian men who flee the country. They should stand up and say that they are against this war," Kaja told CNN.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the country's armed forces, including calling up 300,000 reservists to hold the 1,000-kilometer (621 miles) long line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.

Putin said the partial mobilization is in support of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as they hold referenda on accession to the Russian Federation. Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was launched on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

