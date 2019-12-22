Estonian Prime Minister Thanks UK for Contribution to Security in Baltic Region - Tallinn

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, thanked the United Kingdom for the contribution to the security in the Baltic Sea region, the Estonian government's press service said in a statement.

Johnson visited Estonia on Saturday to hold talks with Ratas and meet UK troops deployed at the Tapa military base near Tallinn.

"We greatly appreciate the United Kingdom's contribution to the security of NATO in the Baltic Sea region. British military support can be traced back to the Estonian War of Independence and this summer, their units were represented in Estonia on land, in air, and on the sea," Ratas said.

Tapa hosts 850 UK servicemen from the Queen's Royal Hussars. They are leading the NATO battlegroup along with personnel from Estonia, France and Denmark.