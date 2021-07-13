UrduPoint.com
Estonian Prime Minister To Meet With US Congressmen In Washington

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will hold meetings with US congressmen and give a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank during her official visit to the United States, the press office said on Monday.

"This week, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is on a visit to the United States, where she will meet with the representatives of the US Congress and give a speech at the Atlantic Council," the statement said.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, Kallas will discuss bilateral defense cooperation and the situation in the Baltic Sea region with the congressmen, including senators Jack Reed and James Inhofe, the chairman and the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, respectively, and others, the press office specified.

On Wednesday, the Estonian prime minister will also speak at the Atlantic Council on digital policy and international relations, introducing the digital summit that will take place in Tallinn this fall. Later this week, she will also participate in the Yellowstone Weekend, an international conference of opinion leaders, the statement added.

