Estonian Prime Minister To Resign To Be Reappointed After Ruling Coalition Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Estonian Prime Minister to Resign to Be Reappointed After Ruling Coalition Deal

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Three Estonian parties (Estonian Reform Party, Social Democratic Party and a Christian-democratic party Isamaa) have reached a deal on Friday on creating a ruling coalition, in connection to which Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will resign to be reappointed again.

"On Friday, the details of transition to Estonian-language education, electricity market reform and family allowances were agreed upon. Following today's agreements, the three political parties will form a joint government coalition," the joint press release of the three parties read.

Under the national legislation, after the dismissal of the previous government, Prime Minister Kallas, the leader of the Reform Party, has to announce her resignation before the parliament as well.

After this, Estonian President Alar Karis will appoint her as the new candidate for the prime minister's post. Kallas will then address the parliament on the new ruling coalition and the deputies will have to approve her mandate. When this procedure is complete, Kallas will present the new government to the president.

On June 3, Kallas dissolved the coalition government, which was formed in 2021, citing a rift between her right-wing Reform Party and the leftist Center Party. Karis approved the dismissal of seven Center Party ministers in the 14-member cabinet, stressing that the Baltic nation needs an operational government. The Reformist Party proposed to start coalition negotiations between the Social Democratic Party and the Isamaa Party.

