Estonian Prime Minister Travels To London To Meet With Johnson - Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 12:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas departed for London on Monday to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other top UK government officials, the Estonian cabinet of ministers said.

"Kallas will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London. They will discuss the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, security issues, and support options for Ukraine. Bilateral relations between Estonia and the United Kingdom will also be on the agenda, in particular, the strengthening of economic and business ties," the cabinet said on its website.

Johnson will award Kallas with this year's Grotius prize, issued by UK think-tank Policy Exchange for the Estonian prime minister's contribution to maintaining a world order based on the rule of law.

While in London, Kallas is also expected to meet with British investors seeking economic cooperation with Estonia.

