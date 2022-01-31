UrduPoint.com

Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany To Provide Military Support To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urged Germany on Monday to authorize military assistance to Ukraine amid rising tensions on the border with Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urged Germany on Monday to authorize military assistance to Ukraine amid rising tensions on the border with Russia.

On January 21, Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet said that his country was ready to provide Ukraine with US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122-millimeter howitzers produced in East Germany, which was bought by Finland and then by Estonia in 2009. Germany, as the country of origin of the weapon, has yet to authorize its transfer to Ukraine.

"We urge our German partners to heed to the Ukrainians. Ukraine has asked for help. This country needs support for self-defense against the aggressor," Kallas told German tabloid Bild.

� "We must be ready for appropriate steps if Russia gives up diplomacy. The sanctions against Moscow must be extensive, strict and exact."

Germany has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons, insisting that political resolution must be prioritized.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

