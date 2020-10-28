UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Prime Minister Visits Paris To Meet With French President Macron - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Estonian Prime Minister Visits Paris to Meet With French President Macron - Government

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday to discuss international issues and sign a declaration of bilateral strategic relations, the Estonian government announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday to discuss international issues and sign a declaration of bilateral strategic relations, the Estonian government announced on Wednesday.

"France is a very close friend and strategic partner of Estonia, with whom we have close cooperation in many areas, both bilaterally and in the European Union and NATO. With the declaration of strategic relations to be signed today, we want to further intensify cooperation with France," Ratas said, cited by the government in a statement.

According to the statement, both officials will discuss military cooperation to ensure security in the Western African country of Mali, and within the framework of NATO's EFP (Enhanced Forward Presence) military activities in Estonia.

In addition, Ratas and Macron are set to discuss health crisis caused by the pandemic, strategy for economic recovery, fight against climate change and digital revolution, the statement said. In addition, the two leaders will discuss issues of international concerns, including the Nagarno-Karabakh conflict, situation in Belarus, tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean region and relations with Moscow.

After his meeting with Macron, Ratas will participate in a roundtable with Estonian and French business owners for talks on boosting business relations between the two states.

Ratas is due to return to Estonia on Wednesday evening, the statement said.

France and Estonia already cooperate on a range of issues, including NATO membership, and Cyber Defense. France is also Estonia's 16th biggest foreign investor.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Business Moscow France European Union Paris Mali Estonia Belarus Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.