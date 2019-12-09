Estonian Shipyard Company to Build 14 Patrol Boats for Oman for $55Mln - Manufacturer

Estonian shipyard company Baltic Workboats (BWB) has signed a contract with the Omani police to build 14 patrol boats worth 50 million euros ($55 million), the BWB's press office said on Monday

"The contract is worth 50 million euros, the time line for completion is four years.

The deal with the Omani police was agreed together with a five-year technical maintenance contract. During this time, a base for boat service and a training center for personnel will be built in Oman," the message said.

According to the company, the boat project was developed based on one of the main BWB models with a patented design for wave-piercing. The Estonian police use similar boats.