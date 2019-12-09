UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Shipyard Company To Build 14 Patrol Boats For Oman For $55Mln - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:03 PM

Estonian Shipyard Company to Build 14 Patrol Boats for Oman for $55Mln - Manufacturer

Estonian shipyard company Baltic Workboats (BWB) has signed a contract with the Omani police to build 14 patrol boats worth 50 million euros ($55 million), the BWB's press office said on Monday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Estonian shipyard company Baltic Workboats (BWB) has signed a contract with the Omani police to build 14 patrol boats worth 50 million Euros ($55 million), the BWB's press office said on Monday.

"The contract is worth 50 million euros, the time line for completion is four years.

The deal with the Omani police was agreed together with a five-year technical maintenance contract. During this time, a base for boat service and a training center for personnel will be built in Oman," the message said.

According to the company, the boat project was developed based on one of the main BWB models with a patented design for wave-piercing. The Estonian police use similar boats.

Related Topics

Police Company Oman Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue ..

35 minutes ago

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

45 minutes ago

WADA Says Unaware Whether Russia Still Has Raw Dat ..

1 minute ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social W ..

1 hour ago

Sindh University Institute of Sindhology gets new ..

1 minute ago

Dr Yasmin attends 4th convocation of Shaikh Zayed ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.